Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

5/22 14 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New on Sunrise, a Western Kentucky man is in jail after he was accused of DUI and having meth.

We have the latest details this morning.

Two people are facing charges after they were accused of stealing money from Burdette Park.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office saying this comes after a nearly 18 month long investigation.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is traveling across the Commonwealth making his case for the upcoming general election.

It comes as Republicans unite behind his opponent, Daniel Cameron.

Starting today for Evansville residents, crews will be switching the chemicals used to treat the city’s water.

How this will impact you over the next couple months.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park
Woman points handgun at man while driving, police say

Latest News

5/22 14 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Tourette’s Awareness Walk held in Evansville
Tourette’s Awareness Walk held in Evansville
Tourette’s Awareness Walk held in Evansville
Tourette’s Awareness Walk held in Evansville
Tourette’s Awareness Walk held in Evansville