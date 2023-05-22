Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Police say they have apprehended a suspect in connection with the shooting. The Fayette County Detention Center has identified that suspect as Steven Sheangshang.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

A press conference concerning the shooting of a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Parts of Hwy 41 to close for motorcyclists annual ‘Run For the Wall’ trip
Dispatch: Hit-and-run shuts down WB Lloyd Expressway
UPDATE: WB Lloyd Expressway back open after hit-and-run report
16-year-old Landon Grigg
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Affidavit: Woman arrested, accused of holding child’s head down in toilet

Latest News

52-year-old Roger Greathouse Jr.,
PCSO: Man out on bond arrested during traffic stop in Posey Co.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
5/23 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EVSC holds first round of graduation ceremonies Monday
EVSC holds first round of graduation ceremonies Monday
Evansville City Council approves 600K grant in helping fight opioid addiction
Evansville City Council approves $640K grant in helping fight opioid addiction