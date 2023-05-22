Grand Jury indicts Morganfield felon for trafficking meth, illegal possession of gun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment, charging a Morganfield felon with illegal possession of a firearm and meth trafficking.

According to court documents, that happened Wednesday May 10.

The indictment shows on August 19, 2022, 56-year-old James Harris Jr. had meth with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of it.

Officials say Harris also had a semiautomatic pistol, which he was not allowed to have after previously being convicted of a felony.

Harris made his initial appearance last week.

According to a release, if Harris is convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This case is being investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Union County Sheriff’s office with assistance from the FBI Owensboro Resident Agency, the Kentucky State Police, the Daviess County/Owensboro Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Drug Task Force, and the Henderson Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.