German American announces Chairman of the Board, President transition

Brad Rust and Neil Dauby(German American Bank)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Directors for German American Bancorp, Inc. have announced next steps in leadership succession.

According to a release, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Neil Dauby, will succeed retiring Mark Schroeder as Chairman of the Board.

The release also shows Brad Rust will be President for both the holding company and the bank.

Officials say Dauby joined German American Bank in 2001. He served in various capacities as affilate and regional president roles and corporate positions including Executive Vice President-Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2022.

Rust joined German American Bank in 1999 in connection with the company’s merger with 1st Bancorp of Vincennes, Indiana. He has more than 30 years of banking experience having previously served as a federal bank examiner.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

