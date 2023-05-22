Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A funeral has been arranged for a Hopkins County teenager who was killed in an ATV accident last week.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says that crash happened Friday morning.

Once they arrived on Grapevine Road, deputies say they found 16-year-old Landon Grigg.

Grigg was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials say the other person hurt in the crash is expected to be ok.

Visitation continues Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m. at the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Hanson.

The funeral will start directly after at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.