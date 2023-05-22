Birthday Club
Evans Elementary students celebrate winning "Dance for Health" contest Monday

Evans Elementary students celebrate winning “Dance for Health” contest Monday
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Evans Elementary school in Evansville took to the stage for a dance party Monday morning.

The celebration was to congratulate the school’s students for winning the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield “Dance for Health” contest.

Officials say hundreds of students participated in the contest, which had them doing various exercises. The contest was designed to help students stay fit.

Evans Elementary School fourth grader Julian Ingram said he loves exercising so the contest was fun for him.

“It was actually quite fun, I liked just dancing, moving around, getting good exercise in,” said Ingram.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was present as Anthem awarded Evans Elementary with a book vending machine.

Officials say the machine contains 60 children’s books provided by the Evansville public library system who said more books will be provided as needed.

