DNR official shares concerns after two accidents involving off road vehicles

By Breann Boswell
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State has recently seen accidents and deaths related to off road vehicles.

Safety when enjoying the outdoors is important to remember this time of year.

On Monday, family and friends buried 16-year-old Landon Grigg of Hopkins County after a side-by-side accident.

An accident also happened Sunday in Webster County, where a motocross rider was injured at the Echo Valley complex.

With the warm weather approaching, outdoor activities become more popular. Safety should always be considered when it comes to outdoor activities.

Since school is out for the summer, kids have more free time to ride ATVs, RTVs, dirt bikes, and UTVs recreationally.

Indiana has a helmet law where anyone under the age of 18 has to wear a helmet while on or in any off-road vehicle or they could receive a $500 fine.

Indiana Conversation Officer Ryan McIntyre shared tips to stay safe while riding.

“Watch your speed, wear a helmet, wear as much ATV safety gear as you can, and just be safe,” says McIntyre.

We reached out to Webster County officials for more information on the accident that happened over the weekend and are waiting to hear back.

We will update you as we learn more.

