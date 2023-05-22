DCSO: Four arrested on drug charges during Click it or Ticket campaign patrols

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on drug charges during patrols for the Click it or Ticket campaign.

The first arrest happened when deputies noticed a vehicle with its flashers on West 4th Street.

Officials say Terry Glover and Geraldine Havener were arrested after police searched the car and found meth and paraphernalia.

Officials say deputies patrolling Highway 144 noticed a man, later identified as Christopher Light, running out in front of cars. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Police say during a patrol of Fairview Drive, deputies pulled over a driver, later identified as Kimberly Kassinger, for a traffic violation.

Officials say Kassinger was wanted on a warrant out of Ohio County and found a large amount of meth in the car.

