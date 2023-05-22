Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Ford Center in Evansville this fall.

Officials say it’s part of his all new 2023 Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.

According to a release, that’s happening on October 27.

Tickets can be purchased at The Ford Center Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Fluffyguy.com starting Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

