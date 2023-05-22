Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias coming to Evansville

Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias(Augusta Entertainment Complex)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at Ford Center in Evansville this fall.

Officials say it’s part of his all new 2023 Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour.

According to a release, that’s happening on October 27.

Tickets can be purchased at The Ford Center Ticket Office, Ticketmaster, and Fluffyguy.com starting Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: ISP shutting down parts of US 41
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park

Latest News

52-year-old Roxie Huffman
Affidavit: Woman accused of holding child’s head down in toilet
Grand Jury indicts Morganfield felon for trafficking meth, illegal possession of gun
16-year-old Landon Grigg
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Funeral set for Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash