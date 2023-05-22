Apollo High School renames baseball field after longtime Eagles’ coach Bob Mantooth

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a special day for former legendary Apollo head baseball coach Bob Mantooth on Sunday.

The longtime leader of the Eagles’ program retired in 2018 after a 42-year head coaching career, 35 of those which he spent at Apollo. The previous seven years he coached at Webster County.

On Sunday, the Apollo High School athletics department renamed its baseball venue as Bob Mantooth Field at Eagle Park.

“The people at Webster County were wonderful, and it was great coming out of college and being able to be a head coach right off the bat,” Mantooth said. “I just felt very fortunate Owensboro was sort of known as more of a baseball town and having the opportunity to come to Apollo just seemed like the right thing to do at the time. We loved Owensboro and loved Apollo, so luckily they kept us around for a while. As life’s going on, it doesn’t always seem like it’s going that fast, but when you get through, it’s like where did the time go? To be honored is just incredible.”

Mantooth says he’s been enjoying retirement and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

