Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Apollo High School renames baseball field after longtime Eagles’ coach Bob Mantooth

Apollo High School renames baseball field after longtime Eagles’ coach Bob Mantooth
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It was a special day for former legendary Apollo head baseball coach Bob Mantooth on Sunday.

The longtime leader of the Eagles’ program retired in 2018 after a 42-year head coaching career, 35 of those which he spent at Apollo. The previous seven years he coached at Webster County.

On Sunday, the Apollo High School athletics department renamed its baseball venue as Bob Mantooth Field at Eagle Park.

“The people at Webster County were wonderful, and it was great coming out of college and being able to be a head coach right off the bat,” Mantooth said. “I just felt very fortunate Owensboro was sort of known as more of a baseball town and having the opportunity to come to Apollo just seemed like the right thing to do at the time. We loved Owensboro and loved Apollo, so luckily they kept us around for a while. As life’s going on, it doesn’t always seem like it’s going that fast, but when you get through, it’s like where did the time go? To be honored is just incredible.”

Mantooth says he’s been enjoying retirement and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park
Woman points handgun at man while driving, police say

Latest News

Frontier League Highlights: Aigles vs. Otters - Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Aigles vs. Otters - Game 3
KHSAA 3rd Region Baseball Highlights: Meade Co. vs. Ohio Co.
KHSAA 3rd Region Baseball Highlights: Meade Co. vs. Ohio Co.
KHSAA 3rd Region Baseball Highlights: Owensboro vs. Hancock Co.
KHSAA 3rd Region Baseball Highlights: Owensboro vs. Hancock Co.
Frontier League Highlights: Aigles vs. Otters - Game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Aigles vs. Otters - Game 3