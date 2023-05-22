Annual fire hydrant flush underway in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire hydrants are being flushed out in Henderson this week.

The Water Department is doing a big chlorine push to keep the water clean.

The Fire Department is helping by opening hydrants in a certain order so the chlorine can be flushed out efficiently.

Over the next two weeks around 220 hydrants will be flushed out.

Officials will be flushing Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.