Annual fire hydrant flush underway in Henderson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire hydrants are being flushed out in Henderson this week.
The Water Department is doing a big chlorine push to keep the water clean.
The Fire Department is helping by opening hydrants in a certain order so the chlorine can be flushed out efficiently.
Over the next two weeks around 220 hydrants will be flushed out.
Officials will be flushing Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.