Affidavit: Woman accused of holding child’s head down in toilet

52-year-old Roxie Huffman(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after being accused of holding a child’s head down in a toilet.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to South Roosevelt Drive on Sunday in reference to a report of child abuse.

Officials say the caller told them he had pictures and videos of a woman abusing children.

The affidavit shows that one of those videos showed a woman screaming at a child, and holding their head down in a toilet.

Officers say they went to speak with the alleged suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Roxie Huffman.

EPD says while visiting Huffman’s home they recognized her voice, body type and bathroom from the video.

Huffman is facing domestic battery and neglect of a dependent charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

