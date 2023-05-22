Affidavit: Woman accused of holding child’s head down in toilet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing charges after being accused of holding a child’s head down in a toilet.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to South Roosevelt Drive on Sunday in reference to a report of child abuse.

Officials say the caller told them he had pictures and videos of a woman abusing children.

The affidavit shows that one of those videos showed a woman screaming at a child, and holding their head down in a toilet.

Officers say they went to speak with the alleged suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Roxie Huffman.

EPD says while visiting Huffman’s home they recognized her voice, body type and bathroom from the video.

Huffman is facing domestic battery and neglect of a dependent charges.

52-year-old Roxie Huffman (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

