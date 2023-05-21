Birthday Club
Tourette’s Awareness Walk to be held in Evansville

(Daniel Reche/Pexels)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 5K walk to help bring awareness to the community about Tourette’s Syndrome is being held in Evansville Saturday.

The event will take place at CrossFit High Bar on North Stockwell Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a one-and three-mile walk.

There will be food trucks, face painting and a bouncy house.

Admission is $20 for adults and $5 for children.

All benefits from this event will go to Easter Seals.

Click here for more information on this event.

