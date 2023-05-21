Memorial girls tennis wins 20th consecutive sectional title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial girls tennis program won the sectional championship with a thrilling 3-2 match victory over North on Thursday.

Memorial’s top singles player Chase Boyer and both their doubles teams took the points to secure the title. For the Tigers, this continues a long run of success, winning the program’s 20th consecutive sectional championship and 31st sectional title overall.

“Being able to carry that streak on is a pretty unbelievable feeling,” Memorial girls tennis head coach Chantz Parson said. “To be able to get the opportunity to get another regional hopefully, move on to semistate, and get to kind of where we lost last year is awesome. For Chase to be able to step up at that one singles spot, you know, she’s lost one high school match her entire career, so she knows how to play, she knows how to win.”

“It feels so, so good to keep up this streak,” Boyer said. “It is certainly impressive, and I’m so proud of my team. I’m so proud of my coaches, especially just our team for coming out here and really proving that we deserve it.”

Memorial will take on Castle in the girls tennis regionals on Tuesday.

Memorial girls tennis is your sectional champions!

Tigers girls tennis wins their 20th straight sectional championship and 31st sectional title overall! @MemAthletics @rm_girlstennis @chantzparson pic.twitter.com/sxKUORbmRt — Aaron Hancock (@aaronhancock14) May 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.