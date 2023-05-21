Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘It’s wonderful’: Woman surprised with Purple Heart for late husband on her birthday

Janice Batson receives Purple Heart on her 75th birthday in honor of late husband, Harold...
Janice Batson receives Purple Heart on her 75th birthday in honor of late husband, Harold Henesy, who was killed during the Vietnam War.(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By Steve Mehling
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman’s birthday celebration took a different turn when she was surprised with a Purple Heart for her late husband.

Janice Batson arrived at Pie Pan on Saturday afternoon thinking she was only going to just be celebrating her 75th birthday, but little did she know, she had a birthday surprise that she wasn’t expecting.

Batson had made the trip from Florida to Evansville to celebrate her birthday with friends and family.

“I’m so surprised, I didn’t expect it at all,” Batson said. “It’s wonderful.”

Batson was married to her high school sweetheart, Harold Henesy, before Henesy was sent to fight in the Vietnam War. Harold would never make it home, Janice says.

He and his fellow soldiers would be ambushed in May of 1968. Henesy was only 18 years old.

55 years following his death, Janice would receive the surprise of a lifetime.

When Henesy died, Batson kept the medals he had earned, and his casket flag from his funeral. She wouldn’t keep these things however, she would end up giving them to Henesy’s half-brother, who she connected with years after.

“He [Henesy’s half-borther] was saying that he wished he could have gotten to know him,” Batson said. “So I felt at the time that he had deserved it.”

One of those medals she had given away was Henesy’s Purple Heart.

“Giving something away that means the world to you, I mean that’s such a huge generous act,” said Batson’s daughter, Shannon Ulewicz.

Decades later, she would get back a piece of what she selflessly gave up.

“Seeing her, seeing how she reacted, I think it really hit home as to how important it was to her,” Ulewicz said.

Batson was overcome with emotion as Major Joshua Lyons from the U.S. Army presented her with another Purple Heart. Honoring not just Henesy’s sacrifice, but also her own.

“Even though I have remarried he will always be in my heart,” Batson said. “He’s number one.”

Major Lyons says the ceremony recognizes not just the soldier, but also the families that make the ultimate sacrifice.

“50 years removed, 60 years removed, we’re still there, we’re still providing that dignity and respect that’s due to the families of those soldiers,” Lyons said.

It was a reunion of the highest regard for the two high school sweethearts.

“I have a place I want to keep it, yes,” Batson said. “And it will be there.”

Ulewicz says she found out the Army could issue another Purple Heart years ago on a family visit to Ohio.

She got the call six weeks before her mother’s birthday, and when she asked if the Army could send someone to present it on her birthday, they agreed to have someone to present the medal.

Batson has been a customer at Pie Pan for the last 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty
EPD: Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges
EPD: Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges

Latest News

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park
Evansville car show raising money for veterans battling PTSD
Evansville car show raising money for veterans battling PTSD