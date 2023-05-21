Field now set for OVC Baseball Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship field is now set. The event will be held May 24-27 at Mtn Dew Park in Marion, Illinois. This year marks the 44th OVC Baseball Tournament (the first elimination style event was held in 1979).

The venue opened in 2007 was previously known as Rent One Park. It is now home to the Prospect League Team the Thrillville Thrillbillies, who begin play at the end of May. The OVC Championship has been held at the venue one previous time in 2019.The event has been held at five neutral site locations after moving from the campus of the regular season champions in 2001.

The event has been held in Paducah, Kentucky (2001-09), Jackson, Tennessee (2010-16, 2021), Oxford, Alabama (2017-18), Marion, Illinois (2019) and Lexington, Kentucky (2022).

Tickets will be $25 for an all-session pass or $10 per adult per day and $5 per day for children (12 and under) and college students with valid ID and can be purchased in-person at Mt Dew Park. All seats are general admission for the OVC Championship.

This year’s bracket is the same for the second straight year and includes four single elimination games on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the double elimination portion of the bracket which will include the No. 1 and 2 seeds (who receive a bye until Thursday games). Saturday’s Championship Game will be a one-game “Winner Take All” matchup.

Fans can watch the entire 2023 OVC Baseball Tournament live on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) or as part of the Disney Bundle. ESPN+, the multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment, is an integrated part of the ESPN App and (on mobile and connected devices) and ESPN.com More information can be found at www.OVCSports.com/ESPN.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 24

Game 1: #5 Eastern Illinois vs. #8 Southern Indiana, 9 a.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 2: #6 Tennessee Tech vs. #7 SIUE, 12:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 3: #4 Southeast Missouri vs. Winner of Game 1, 4 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 4: #3 UT Martin vs. Winner of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 25

Game 5: #1 Morehead State vs. Winner of Game 3, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: #2 Little Rock vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Friday, May 26

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 27

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

NOTE: The first four games are single elimination. The Championship Game (Game 10) is winner-take-all.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.