A few clouds, slightly warmer temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine. We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 50s by the end of the night.

A few clouds will move into our region late tonight and carry over into Monday, but plenty of sunshine will still manage to break through, warming us into the low 80s Monday afternoon. The humidity will still be comfortably low with dew points in the lower 50s. Monday night will be mostly clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

A shift in our wind direction will bring slightly warmer and more humid air up from the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are still not expecting any of the stifling humidity or high heat index values that you may be anticipating as we approach the start of summer. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. The humidity typically becomes uncomfortable when our dew points start rising through the 60s. There may be just enough moisture in the air for a few clouds or a stray shower to pop up Tuesday or Wednesday, but both days will most likely be dry and mainly sunny.

A weak cold front will pass through our region Wednesday evening, shifting our wind direction to once again pull cooler, drier air down from the northeast. That will leave us with sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and low humidity both Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

