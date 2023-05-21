EPD: Man arrested on drug charges after resisting law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a man was arrested after he resisted law enforcement officers for drug possession.

According to police, officers were on routine patrol when they saw a man, later identified as Gregory Baker, riding on a bicycle down West Columbia Street with no safety lights.

Police once officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Baker got off the bicycle and took off running.

Officials say Baker was found in the backyard of a house at the 1100 block of West Columbia Street.

Police say Baker didn’t comply with officers and refused to show his hands. He told police he was going to “shoot somebody.”

Officials say police used a taser on Baker, but it wasn’t effective and he tried to get away from police by trying to jump a fence.

Police say they successfully used the taser on Baker for the second time and placed him in handcuffs.

When police searched Baker, they found he was in possession of marijuana and a glass pipe.

Officials say Baker also had three felony warrants out of Vanderburgh County and a felony warrant from the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Police say Baker was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and charged with two counts of drug possession, intimidation and resisting law enforcement on top of his felony warrants.

