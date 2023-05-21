EPD: Man arrested on 11 charges Sunday morning, including drug possession

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say an Evansville man was arrested Sunday morning on several charges that vary from possession charges to traffic charges.

According to an affidavit, a caller contacted dispatch and said that a man, later identified as Jadrion Griffin, was passed out in the driver seat of a black Chevy that was in drive.

Police say the caller gave them the license plate number of the vehicle. He later contacted dispatch again and told them Griffin took off in his vehicle.

Officials say the caller told them that Griffin was traveling eastbound in the westbound driving lanes in head-on traffic. He said that Griffin almost had a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Police say the caller stated Griffin hit the guardrail by Heritage Federal Credit Union before driving off again. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Officials say police found Griffin and told him to stop the car right before he took off again.

Police eventually were able to get Griffin out of the vehicle around the intersection of Washington Avenue and Washington Square.

Officials say Griffin had bloodshot and glossed-over eyes and had the smell of marijuana coming from inside his vehicle.

Police placed Griffin into handcuffs and began conducting a search where they found cash money and marijuana in his pants pocket and narcotics in his vehicle.

Officials say Griffin denied driving on the wrong side of the road and told police he didn’t smoke marijuana.

Police say Griffin was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, four traffic violation charges, operating a vehicle under the influence, two motor vehicle charges and resisting law enforcement.

