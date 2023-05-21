American Idol top 8 finalist to perform at Princeton fundraiser

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - American Idol contestant Oliver Steele is set to perform in September at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.

According to event organizer Jeremy Bingham, the top eight American Idol finalist Oliver Steele will be performing at a fundraiser on September 23rd in Princeton.

Event officials say all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Cops Connecting with Kids.

Steele will be performing in the Toyota Events Center at the Gibson County Fairgrounds. He will be available for preshow meet and greets for $30 at 5:30 p.m.

Meet and greets tickets are limited and will only be available to 90 people in the first three rows of this event. Rows four and back will be general admission tickets for $25.

The opening acts for Steele include Andy Imlay, Ev Mae, and Dakota Hayden, who was also an American Idol contestant.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by H&H Manufacturing Inc.

For tickets or more information call (812)-632-1584.

Steele confirmed his performance in a video sent to event organizers:

