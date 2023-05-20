Birthday Club
Yellowstone star to attend Evansville River City Rodeo(Vanderburgh 4H Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A star from the hit TV series “Yellowstone” will be at this year’s River City Rodeo on Saturday.

The rodeo will be held at the Vanderburgh 4H Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Forrie J Smith, also known Lloyd Pierce on “Yellowstone,” will be in attendance for the rodeo as a special guest. There will be a meet and greet with Smith from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rodeo events will begin at 7:15 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.

The beer garden will be open until 11 p.m.

Click here for more information on the event and buying tickets.

