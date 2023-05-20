Birthday Club
VCSO: Couple arrested following investigation into missing funds at Burdette Park

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A married couple is facing theft charges after a year-and-a-half-long investigation into alleged missing funds at Burdette Park, officials say.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating a report of irregularities in campground receipts back in December 2021.

During the course of the investigation, VCSO officials say it was initially estimated that over $17,000 was missing. Deputies say that Scott Thompson and his wife Catherine collected the missing cash for campground rentals.

Officials say Scott was employed by Burdette Park as the campground manager, while Catherin took an active role in the management of the campground, including handling the intake and deposit of rental fees.

Both were charged with one count of thefit, which is a Level 6 felony. Officials say the couple surrendered themselves at the Vanderburgh County Jail on May 15, and appeared in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court the following day.

Each posted a $500 cash bond and was released.

Their next court hearing is scheduled for June 9.

