UE outfielder Eric Roberts reaches home run milestone, breaks single-season record

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the University of Evansville baseball team heading into its final weekend of the regular season, Purple Aces’ graduate student Eric Roberts is having a memorable run in the final stretch of the year.

During the Purple Aces’ 9-8 win over the University of Illinois-Chicago on Thursday, Roberts hit a grand slam to tie the program’s single-season home run record. Roberts also launched two homers against Indiana earlier this week.

He’s producing these hitting numbers while playing not only the outfield, but also filling in at third base and occasionally pitching in relief. Roberts hasn’t allowed a run in 6-plus innings pitched.

“In high school, I was all over, when I got here, I wasn’t,” Roberts said. “I was in the infield, which I didn’t get back to until this week. So, I’ve kind of bounced around a lot. I think I’ve played just about anywhere on this field. It’s a role I’m really proud of. I work really hard on it. I make sure I’m over there getting my pitching work done, and then come down and get on the offensive part of the game, so whatever I can do to help out.”

“Pretty special athlete to come into our program and just work from day one,” UE baseball head coach Wes Carroll said. “For him to be a two-way player is very tough and challenging and also a pretty big weapon. He’s one of the unique talents that we’ve had come through our program.”

In game two against UIC on Friday, Roberts cranked out another home run to achieve his 21st of the year, officially breaking the program record.

