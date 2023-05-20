Sunshine and warm temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some rain moved through the Tri-State last night into early this morning, but now our skies are clear, and we have a beautiful stretch of weather ahead of us!

Temperatures topped out in the lower 70s this afternoon. We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Sunday morning under clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny from start to finish and just a few degrees warmer than Saturday with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. Our dew points will still range from the mid 40s to low 50s, which means comfortable humidity.

We may see a few clouds late Sunday night into Monday morning with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will probably be the warmest and most humid days of the week, but we are still not expecting any of the sticky, muggy weather that you may be anticipating as we approach the start of summer. There will be just enough moisture in the air that a few clouds may pop up, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but both days will still be mostly sunny.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday and low to mid 80s Wednesday. Dew points will reach the mid to upper 50s, but the humidity typically becomes uncomfortable when our dew points start rising through the 60s.

Warm, dry weather continues through the end of the week with ample sunshine, high temperatures in the low 80s and dew points in the low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

