SummerFest returns to downtown Henderson Saturday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2nd annual SummerFest has returned to downtown Henderson this Saturday.

SummerFest activities begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Water and 2nd Street.

The event includes a beer garden, vendor booths, activities for kids and several local dining options.

A free concert featuring SNAKE OIL, Cynthia Murray & The End Times and Xanderwolf, begins at 6 p.m.

Officials say the mission of SummerFest is to raise awareness for local charities through entertainment events and bring together the community to support those charities.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Audubon Kids Zone.

Attendees and supporters are encouraged to donate at summerfestky.com.

