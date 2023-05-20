Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

SummerFest returns to downtown Henderson Saturday

SummerFest returns to downtown Henderson Saturday
SummerFest returns to downtown Henderson Saturday(SummerFest Ky.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The 2nd annual SummerFest has returned to downtown Henderson this Saturday.

SummerFest activities begin at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Water and 2nd Street.

The event includes a beer garden, vendor booths, activities for kids and several local dining options.

A free concert featuring SNAKE OIL, Cynthia Murray & The End Times and Xanderwolf, begins at 6 p.m.

Officials say the mission of SummerFest is to raise awareness for local charities through entertainment events and bring together the community to support those charities.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Audubon Kids Zone.

Attendees and supporters are encouraged to donate at summerfestky.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty
Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
‘Dream come true’: Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball

Latest News

Yellowstone star to attend Evansville River City Rodeo
Yellowstone star to attend Evansville River City Rodeo
EPD: Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges
EPD: Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges
Woman points handgun at man while driving, police say
Generic police lights
EPD: Handgun stolen from vehicle on E. Michigan St.