Southridge High School names Ryan Haywood as boys basketball coach

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southridge boys basketball program has a new head coach.

Southridge High School officially announced Ryan Haywood as the boys basketball coach during a school board meeting on Thursday.

Haywood spent the last four years at Loogootee, guiding the Lions to a regional championship last season.

He also enjoyed success during his eight years prior at Princeton, leading the Tigers to a sectional title in 2019.

After graduating from Mount Carmel High School in Illinois, Haywood coached six seasons at his alma mater, winning three regionals and one sectional.

