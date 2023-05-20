Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Southridge High School names Ryan Haywood as boys basketball coach

Southridge High School names Ryan Haywood as boys basketball coach
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southridge boys basketball program has a new head coach.

Southridge High School officially announced Ryan Haywood as the boys basketball coach during a school board meeting on Thursday.

Haywood spent the last four years at Loogootee, guiding the Lions to a regional championship last season.

He also enjoyed success during his eight years prior at Princeton, leading the Tigers to a sectional title in 2019.

After graduating from Mount Carmel High School in Illinois, Haywood coached six seasons at his alma mater, winning three regionals and one sectional.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
‘Dream come true’: Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
Dr. Todd Lambert says in his time he's dealt with a bit of everything.
Warrick Co. superintendent moving on after two event-filled years
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck

Latest News

HS Girls Basketball: Harrison vs. Mater Dei
Breeden steps down after 7 seasons as Mater Dei’s Girls Basketball Head Coach
South Spencer vs. Castle girls tennis highlights.
IHSAA Girls Tennis Sectional Championship Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Castle
IHSAA Girls Tennis Sectional Championship Highlights: So. Spencer vs. Castle
Southridge High School names Ryan Haywood as boys basketball coach
Southridge High School names Ryan Haywood as boys basketball coach