Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT
HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

