Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Giant Louise Bourgeois spider sculpture sells for record $32.8 million at auction

A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.
A giant spider sculpture sold for nearly $33 million.(Edouard Fraipont/Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An ultra-creepy sculpture commanded a blood-sucking price at auction Thursday.

A buyer paid $32.8 million for a 10-foot tall bronze spider.

Crafted by Louise Bourgeois in 1996 and titled, “Spider,” the sculpture is part of a series.

The French-American artist made many of them which can be seen at some of the world’s most prominent art museums.

She did not sculpt spiders until she was in her 80s.

Bourgeois died in 2010 at 98 years old.

The price got pretty close to the record for a work by a female artist, but that still belongs to Georgia O’Keefe’s painting “Jimson Weed,” which Walmart heiress Alice Walton’s museum bought for more than $44 million in 2014.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
‘Dream come true’: Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty

Latest News

This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson on their wedding...
Bride killed in crash didn’t want wedding night to end, widowed groom says
Elmo Desilva, a DeKalb County school custodian, accepted his high school diploma.
‘I am very proud’: School custodian goes back to school at 45 to earn diploma
Woman points handgun at man while driving, police say
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis