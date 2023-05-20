EPD: Man arrested on drug and auto theft charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say an Evansville man was arrested Friday for driving a stolen car and being in possession of drugs.

According to an affidavit, officers were in the area of SE Sixth Street around 4:30 p.m. when they saw a white Dodge Ram they recognized as a stolen vehicle.

Police say they caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Liberty way and conducted a felony car stop.

Officials say the driver, later identified as Ramarius Chambers, had two passengers with him while he was driving the stolen truck.

Police say Chambers was listed as an offender in a report of a rented vehicle that was never returned.

Officials say when police asked Chambers why he never returned the truck, he said he knew that it was wrong, but he had just got a new job and didn’t have any other form of transportation to get there.

According to the affidavit, police found a prescription pill bottle without a label on it that contained ten pills, later identified as muscle relaxers.

Police say the two passengers of the truck were released at the scene and Chambers was booked on auto theft and drug possession.

