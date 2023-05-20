EPD: Handgun stolen from vehicle on E. Michigan St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a person reported their vehicle was broken into overnight and their handgun was stolen.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Michigan Street in response to a theft report Friday morning.

Police say when they arrived on scene they met with the victim, who told them his vehicle had been broken into overnight

Officials say the victim told officers he was last in his vehicle just before 9 p.m. Thursday and told them the vehicle was locked and parked in his driveway.

According the police, the victim told them he has cameras outside of his home, but they did not pick up the theft. He told them he came outside just after 6 a.m. Friday and saw that his center console was open and everything was taken out and thrown around the vehicle.

Police say the victim told them that his handgun was missing from his vehicle while searching his vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident contact police.

