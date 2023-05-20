Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Handgun stolen from vehicle on E. Michigan St.

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a person reported their vehicle was broken into overnight and their handgun was stolen.

According to Evansville Police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Michigan Street in response to a theft report Friday morning.

Police say when they arrived on scene they met with the victim, who told them his vehicle had been broken into overnight

Officials say the victim told officers he was last in his vehicle just before 9 p.m. Thursday and told them the vehicle was locked and parked in his driveway.

According the police, the victim told them he has cameras outside of his home, but they did not pick up the theft. He told them he came outside just after 6 a.m. Friday and saw that his center console was open and everything was taken out and thrown around the vehicle.

Police say the victim told them that his handgun was missing from his vehicle while searching his vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident contact police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
‘Dream come true’: Day School duo Myers and Cooper sign to play college basketball
Dr. Todd Lambert says in his time he's dealt with a bit of everything.
Warrick Co. superintendent moving on after two event-filled years
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck

Latest News

Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro riverfront
Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro riverfront
Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro riverfront
Friday After 5 returns to Owensboro riverfront
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Pearl Cleaners considered a total loss after fire.
Evansville mayoral candidates weigh in on Pearl Cleaners fire