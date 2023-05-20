Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of Highway 41 and Waterworks Road on Saturday.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms emergency crews responded to a crash involving two cars in the area of Highway 41 and Waterworks Road on Saturday.

Dispatch says the call originally came in at around 4:34 p.m.

Our crew on scene reported seeing one car with significant damage and two people getting loaded into an ambulance.

The Evansville Fire Department, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and AMR crews are currently on scene.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Ellis Park(WFIE)

