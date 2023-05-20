Breeden steps down after 7 seasons as Mater Dei’s Girls Basketball Head Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei basketball coach Chad Breeden has decided to resign after 7 seasons as the girls basketball coach. Breeden started in 2016 and coached thru the 2022 season with Doug Blair filling in on an interim basis during the 2022-23 season. Breeden finished with a career record of 82-61 for Mater Dei.

Breeden had the following things to say:

“It’s been an honor to be the head coach of the Mater Dei girls basketball program over the past 7 years. I want to thank our Principal Mr. Darin Knight, and Athletic Directors Mr. Joe Hermann and Mrs. Toni Wallace for the opportunity to lead this program and welcoming me in the Mater Dei community.”

“I want to thank Terry Muensterman and Steve Spahn for all their help and support over the years. Both men dedicated countless hours out of their love for the game and their desire to help Mater Dei girls basketball be successful. I also want to thank all the past players for allowing me to be a part of their high school athletic experience.”

“And lastly, I would like to think my wife Allyson, my children, Kate, Caroline, and Cole for all their support and sacrifice over the years. It has been a great seven years on the sideline, now I look forward to supporting and cheering on the program from the stands.”

