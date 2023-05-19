Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing animal cruelty charges on top of charges of arson after she set a house on fire.

Previous Story: Evansville firefighter hurt while responding to house fire on E. Iowa Street

Firefighters say the woman called 911 to report she started the fire. They say they found her on the porch with cuts to her arms.

Investigators say they also found several lizards had been beaten to death inside the home.

Officials say a firefighter received minor injuries when a wooden board fell on him while he fought the fire. Two neighboring homes were also damaged by the flames.

Police say the woman is facing charges of arson resulting in bodily injury and several counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.