USI’s Goodin named to NFCA All-Midwest Region third team

USI Softball
USI Softball(wfie)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball senior designated player Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Midwest Region third team for NCAA Division I on Thursday. 

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.  

Goodin earned NFCA All-Midwest Region laurels for the second consecutive season, as she was second-team All-Midwest at the NCAA Division II level last year. 

Starting all 44 games, Goodin was second in the OVC with a .412 overall batting average while also ranking second with 16 doubles and 40 RBIs. She also posted a 1.134 OPS and slugged seven home runs. The senior paced the league in conference play with a .442 batting average and 30 RBIs. 

Goodin closed out the 2023 season earning Ohio Valley Conference co-Player of the Year and first-team All-OVC accolades. Plus, the senior received OVC All-Tournament Team honors after batting .500 with a home run and three RBIs in USI’s three games at the OVC Tournament. 

This season, Goodin moved into the top ten in USI Softball’s all-time history with 19 career home runs. She also surpassed 100 career RBIs, sitting just outside the top ten in USI history. Goodin ended her USI career with a .367 batting average, which is tied for sixth all-time, and finished tied for eighth in USI history with 37 career doubles.

As a team, USI concluded the 2023 season having made history on multiple fronts. USI Softball competed in its first season as an NCAA Division I program, accumulating 21 total wins and 13 Ohio Valley Conference wins, leading to a third-place finish. While many firsts were achieved, the 2023 season ended with the Screaming Eagles’ first berth and postseason win in the OVC Championship Tournament.

