USI’s Goodin named to NFCA All-Midwest Region third team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball senior designated player Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Midwest Region third team for NCAA Division I on Thursday.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions with first, second and third-team selections. NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes and voted for the teams. All awarded student-athletes now become eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.

Goodin earned NFCA All-Midwest Region laurels for the second consecutive season, as she was second-team All-Midwest at the NCAA Division II level last year.

Starting all 44 games, Goodin was second in the OVC with a .412 overall batting average while also ranking second with 16 doubles and 40 RBIs. She also posted a 1.134 OPS and slugged seven home runs. The senior paced the league in conference play with a .442 batting average and 30 RBIs.

Goodin closed out the 2023 season earning Ohio Valley Conference co-Player of the Year and first-team All-OVC accolades. Plus, the senior received OVC All-Tournament Team honors after batting .500 with a home run and three RBIs in USI’s three games at the OVC Tournament.

This season, Goodin moved into the top ten in USI Softball’s all-time history with 19 career home runs. She also surpassed 100 career RBIs, sitting just outside the top ten in USI history. Goodin ended her USI career with a .367 batting average, which is tied for sixth all-time, and finished tied for eighth in USI history with 37 career doubles.

As a team, USI concluded the 2023 season having made history on multiple fronts. USI Softball competed in its first season as an NCAA Division I program, accumulating 21 total wins and 13 Ohio Valley Conference wins, leading to a third-place finish. While many firsts were achieved, the 2023 season ended with the Screaming Eagles’ first berth and postseason win in the OVC Championship Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.