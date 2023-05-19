Birthday Club
Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A “not guilty” plea today from the Evansville teen arrested in a weekend incident at Eastland Mall.

Officials say 16-year-old Braylin Underwood is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Authorities say he has also been ordered to avoid Eastland Mall and any of the alleged victims.

Underwood is being charged as an adult with having a firearm, resisting law enforcement and criminal gang activity.

Police responded to a shots fired call at Eastland Mall last Saturday night. They say no actual shots were fired, but a fight broke out between a big group of people.

Officials say another teenager is also facing charges, but in juvenile court.

