Sunny and warm weekend ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State on Friday night as a cold front passes through. Temps behind the front will drop into the upper 50s. Saturday will be sunny and mild with a high of 74. Sunday will also be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Mainly dry for the first half of next week with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s. Slight chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

