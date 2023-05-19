Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sunny and warm weekend ahead

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Tri-State on Friday night as a cold front passes through.   Temps behind the front will drop into the upper 50s.   Saturday will be sunny and mild with a high of 74.  Sunday will also be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.   Mainly dry for the first half of next week with highs near 80 and lows in the 60s.  Slight chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

5/19 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
P.M. Showers, Storms
14 First Alert
Showers and storms Friday PM, sunny weekend.