Point Man Outpost Car Show coming to Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new car show is coming to Evansville Saturday.

Officials say the car show is to help benefit Tri-State veterans going through PTSD.

The Point Man Outpost Car show will be at the Christian Fellowship Church off Millersburg Road.

The cruise-in car show entry fee is $10.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m. and awards start 2:30 p.m.

