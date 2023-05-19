Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

P.M. Showers, Storms

Saturday: Breezy & Cooler
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and storms likely as lows sink into the upper 50s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Saturday, rain chances ending early in the morning then becoming sunny and cooler. High temperatures dropping into the lower 70s behind northerly winds gusting to 20-25 miles an hour. Saturday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Sunday, sunny skies and comfortable with high temps in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

14 First Alert
Showers and storms Friday PM, sunny weekend.
14 First Alert 5/18 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/18 at 4pm
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.