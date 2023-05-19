P.M. Showers, Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies will give way to increasing afternoon clouds with high temps in the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, showers and storms likely as lows sink into the upper 50s. The severe thunderstorm threat is low.

Saturday, rain chances ending early in the morning then becoming sunny and cooler. High temperatures dropping into the lower 70s behind northerly winds gusting to 20-25 miles an hour. Saturday night, clear and chilly as lows drop into the lower 50s.

Sunday, sunny skies and comfortable with high temps in the upper 70s.

