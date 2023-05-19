Owensboro Parks and Recreation seeking input for master plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro is looking for input on its master plan for Parks and Recreation.

The plan is what city officials use to come up with improvements, resources and priorities for the future of the parks. They also use it for other recreation amenities, programs and services.

Officials say a random group of residents was mailed a survey. For those who received a postcard, city leaders ask you to send it back with your responses within 10 days.

Additionally, the Parks and Recreation Department also will have an online survey the whole community can participate in beginning in June.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.