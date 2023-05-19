Mesker Park Zoo releases update on baby penguin

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Mesker Park Zoo say they believe they are close to knowing the gender of their newest penguin chick.

According to a social media post, the chick now weighs 4.6 lbs., and is now starting to walk.

The zoo says they are about a week away from pulling the chick from the nest, so it can get use to keepers, begin being hand fed fish, and start swimming lessons.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.