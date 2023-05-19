Mesker Park Zoo releases update on baby penguin

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Mesker Park Zoo say they believe they are close to knowing the gender of their newest penguin chick.

According to a social media post, the chick now weighs 4.6 lbs., and is now starting to walk.

The zoo says they are about a week away from pulling the chick from the nest, so it can get use to keepers, begin being hand fed fish, and start swimming lessons.

