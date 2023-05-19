Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Market on Main returns to Henderson for 2023 season

Market on Main returns to Henderson for 2023 season
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main is back in downtown Henderson for the season starting Saturday.

Shop, dine, and enjoy a beautiful spring Saturday on Main Street between Washington Street and First Streets.

Vendor booths and food trucks will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Henderson Brewing Co. and Boucherie Winery will be providing an adult beverage garden attached to this event, so be sure to have your I.D. on hand.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

Pearl Cleaners considered a total loss after fire.
Evansville mayoral candidates weigh in on Pearl Cleaners fire
Goodwill Evansville bought the space in 2020. Now they're working to make it a positive place...
Renovations underway for new Evansville Goodwill headquarters
Point Man Outpost Car Show coming to Evansville
Point Man Outpost Car Show coming to Evansville
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman toured Pratt Paper in...
Gov. Beshear tours Pratt Paper facility in Henderson