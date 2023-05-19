Market on Main returns to Henderson for 2023 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main is back in downtown Henderson for the season starting Saturday.

Shop, dine, and enjoy a beautiful spring Saturday on Main Street between Washington Street and First Streets.

Vendor booths and food trucks will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Henderson Brewing Co. and Boucherie Winery will be providing an adult beverage garden attached to this event, so be sure to have your I.D. on hand.

