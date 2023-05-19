Kentuckians prepare for free fishing event at Yellow Creek Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Many Kentuckians made spent parts of their day at Yellow Creek Park in light of the free fishing event set for the first full weekend in June.

Dane Balsman, urban fisheries biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, says he completed an electrofishing survey at the lake in preparation for those coming by to fish. He says they do this in partnership with the Fishing In Neighborhoods (FINs) program.

This state-wide survey method determines the fish population in lakes and ponds.

It temporarily stuns the trout and catfish with electricity, causing them to float to the top where they can be measured, and later released unharmed. With free fishing weekend only weeks away, state officials say Kentuckians get the chance to try something new with loved ones.

“We know that the biggest barrier to fishing is having enough time and a place to go, so we partner with these lakes to get a lot of fishing pressure so we stock keeper size catfish and rainbow trout,” said Balsman.

Kaylee Howard and her friend, Koal West, spent a couple of hours fishing at the Yellow Creek Park lake on Thursday. Howard says they go fishing often.

“Recently it’s been about twice a week, typically whenever he’s able to because I ain’t gone touch the fish. I just won’t,” said Howard. “I won’t touch it.”

Howard says the most she’ll do is bate her hook and throw a line in, but touching the fish is out of the question. She says her love for fishing started when she was younger.

“My granny, she would always bring us over here, and she would fish and then she would give us a little bobber and a pole, we didn’t know how to fish so she’d just give us one of those little cheap Scooby Doo ones,” said Howard.

Howard says she and West met in school. West says he’s attended free fishing weekends in previous years.

“It gets people out of their house, it teaches them about nature and why they should respect it and work on it,” said West. “But also on top of that just good old family fun and bonding time.”

Free fishing weekend is set for June 3-4, 2023.

Click here to get details on the upcoming free fishing event in Daviess County.

Click here to get details on how to get a fishing license.

