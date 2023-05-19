Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. teen killed in ATV crash

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CROFTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Christian County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm that a teenager is dead after an apparent ATV crash that happened Friday morning.

Officials say police were called just after 5 a.m. Friday to the report of a side-by-side crash on Grapevine Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the accident caused two people in the side-by-side to be thrown from the ATV.

One of the ATV crash victims was 16-year-old Landon Grigg of Hopkins County. He was taken to Jennie Stuart Health in Hopkinsville, where he later died.

Officials say the other victim involved in the crash did not suffer any serious injuries.

Hopkins County Central High School officials say they have grief councilors available for students Friday.

No word on what caused the accident at this time.

