Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Henderson riverfront boat docks to close 2nd and 3rd St. ramps

Henderson riverfront boat docks to close 2nd and 3rd St. ramps
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The downtown Henderson riverfront boat docks were recently placed for the 2023 boating season.

Henderson officials are asking the public to refrain from the boat docks on May 20.

Officials say the 2nd Street ramp will be closed due to the setup for Summerfest and the 3rd Street ramp will be closed due to the docking of the American Countess.

The city is asking all boaters to use the Hayes Boat Ramp located in Atkinson Park near Park Field.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

Former Deaconess Health CEO Linda White receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute
Former Deaconess Health CEO receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute
Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive