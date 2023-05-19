Henderson riverfront boat docks to close 2nd and 3rd St. ramps

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The downtown Henderson riverfront boat docks were recently placed for the 2023 boating season.

Henderson officials are asking the public to refrain from the boat docks on May 20.

Officials say the 2nd Street ramp will be closed due to the setup for Summerfest and the 3rd Street ramp will be closed due to the docking of the American Countess.

The city is asking all boaters to use the Hayes Boat Ramp located in Atkinson Park near Park Field.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.