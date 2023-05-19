Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says they are hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive.

According to a release, that’s happening from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Corrections Conference Room.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven is encouraging the public to “respond to the call, and give blood.”

Officials say the blood drive is being held during National Police Week to honor those who dies while serving and protecting Gibson County, and in honor of those who continue to serve.

They say to schedule an appointment, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: GibsonCountySheriff or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.