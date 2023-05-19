Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - An arrest has been made in that big fire at the old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville.

Police say Charles Perrin admitted to the crime. Court records say he told them it gave him an adrenaline rush.

New on Sunrise, bond is set for the teenager charged in the Eastland Mall incident from this past weekend.

Kentucky is trying to get things up and running on sports betting.

It was approved in the past legislative session. Now, it’s time to work with the experts on how to make it possible.

Owensboro is throwing a party tonight.

The first Friday After Five kicks off for the season!

