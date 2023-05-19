Free Narcan training offered in Gibson Co.

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Health Department is looking to help people be prepared for the event of using Narcan.

The health department held Narcan training at the Oakland City Public Library on Thursday evening.

During the training, people learned the signs of an opioid overdose as well as how to administer Narcan, the life-saving reversal drug often used in fentanyl overdoses.

The first 20 attendees also received a free Narcan kit.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.