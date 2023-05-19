Former Deaconess Health CEO receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The chief administrative officer at Deaconess Henderson Hospital is receiving an honorary degree from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Linda White is being honored for her many contributions to the community at the college’s commencement on May 27.

“Linda’s kindness, sincerity and concern for others have made her a guiding force in everything that she’s become involved, including our Board of Trustees. Presenting her with an honorary degree will make our upcoming commencement even more special for us,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said. “Linda has made considerable contributions to our Institute as a trustee, especially as we have charted courses for our short and long-term goals. She has always put the students and their well-being at the forefront of her contributions.”

White has devoted more than 40 years to the Deaconess Health System, serving as the system’s president and chief executive officer until she retired in 2017. She also serves on the Rose-Hulman Board of Trustees.

“I’m proud to be receiving this honorary degree from an institute that means so much to me and my family,” White said. “It will be great to share this special day with the Class of 2023, whose members are ready to be the latest Rose-Hulman graduates to make a difference in their science, engineering and mathematics career fields.”

