Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Deaconess Health CEO receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute

Former Deaconess Health CEO Linda White receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute
Former Deaconess Health CEO Linda White receiving honorary degree from Rose-Hulman Institute(Source: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology)
By 14 News Chief
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The chief administrative officer at Deaconess Henderson Hospital is receiving an honorary degree from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Linda White is being honored for her many contributions to the community at the college’s commencement on May 27.

“Linda’s kindness, sincerity and concern for others have made her a guiding force in everything that she’s become involved, including our Board of Trustees. Presenting her with an honorary degree will make our upcoming commencement even more special for us,” Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said. “Linda has made considerable contributions to our Institute as a trustee, especially as we have charted courses for our short and long-term goals. She has always put the students and their well-being at the forefront of her contributions.”

White has devoted more than 40 years to the Deaconess Health System, serving as the system’s president and chief executive officer until she retired in 2017. She also serves on the Rose-Hulman Board of Trustees.

“I’m proud to be receiving this honorary degree from an institute that means so much to me and my family,” White said. “It will be great to share this special day with the Class of 2023, whose members are ready to be the latest Rose-Hulman graduates to make a difference in their science, engineering and mathematics career fields.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say

Latest News

Teen charged in connection with Eastland Mall incident pleads not guilty
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Woman faces arson and animal cruelty charges in Evansville
Henderson riverfront boat docks to close 2nd and 3rd St. ramps
Henderson riverfront boat docks to close 2nd and 3rd St. ramps
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive