Evansville school organizes tug-of-war game in honor of deputy who died from cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A school on the city’s westside organized a game of tug of war in the parking lot of Saint Boniface Church on Thursday.

Students, staff and parents at Westside Catholic School gathered to honor a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy who lost a brave battle with melanoma.

School leaders say $2,000 was raised at the event and donated to Cancer Pathways Midwest to help those impacted by cancer.

