Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville school organizes tug-of-war game in honor of deputy who died from cancer

Evansville school organizes tug-of-war game in honor of deputy who died from cancer
By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A school on the city’s westside organized a game of tug of war in the parking lot of Saint Boniface Church on Thursday.

Students, staff and parents at Westside Catholic School gathered to honor a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy who lost a brave battle with melanoma.

School leaders say $2,000 was raised at the event and donated to Cancer Pathways Midwest to help those impacted by cancer.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Holland III
14 News Investigates: Basketball coach arrested for forgery
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Dairy Queen in Henderson closed prior to health department inspection
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Man searches for compensation after cops destroy property
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Mt. Vernon Police: 3 arrested after caught loading stolen items into truck
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro
Police asking for help identifying theft suspect in Owensboro

Latest News

Kentuckians prepare for free fishing event at Yellow Creek Park
Kentuckians prepare for free fishing event at Yellow Creek Park
Owensboro Parks and Recreation seeking input for master plan
Owensboro Parks and Recreation seeking input for master plan
Free Narcan training offered in Gibson Co.
Free Narcan training offered in Gibson Co.
Pearl Dry cleaner history and 14 News drone video of the building
EPD: Man charged with arson in connection with Evansville business fire