Evansville school organizes tug-of-war game in honor of deputy who died from cancer
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A school on the city’s westside organized a game of tug of war in the parking lot of Saint Boniface Church on Thursday.
Students, staff and parents at Westside Catholic School gathered to honor a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy who lost a brave battle with melanoma.
School leaders say $2,000 was raised at the event and donated to Cancer Pathways Midwest to help those impacted by cancer.
