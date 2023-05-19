Evansville mayoral candidates weigh in on Pearl Cleaners fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fire at the old Pearl Cleaners marks the third Evansville fire in a vacant commercial structure in only eight months.

Police and fire officials say two of them were started by people who gained access to the buildings.

“I agree it’s on the business owner, the property owner, to secure that,” said Michael Daugherty, the Libertarian candidate for Evansville mayor. “But at the same time, I feel that the city should be doing their annual inspections that people are paying taxes for.”

Daugherty says the city should step in to work with owners on securing vacant buildings within the city.

In a statement to 14 News, Republican candidate Natalie Rascher said in response to the fire:

“With the increase in large structure fires over the last year, many residents have voiced concern. It is my hope that multiple agencies, outside of just police and fire can continue to work with property owners to identify ways to ensure that buildings are secure, working sprinkler systems are in place, and alarm systems are functioning. We have wonderful first responders that are actively working with residents, business owners, and government to mitigate risk and I hope to build upon this work in the future.”

Stephanie Terry, the Democratic candidate for mayor, says the recent fires should inspire building reassessments. Her statement read:

“The tireless efforts of the Evansville Fire Department to protect our city does not go unnoticed. While it is very unfortunate that our City lost part of its historic character with this week’s tragic fire at the former Pearl Laundry building, I commend EFD for its continued hard work and bravery. Pearl Laundry is the third culturally significant fire that occurred in the City in less than 12 months and suggests a need for an analysis of all at-risk historic or unoccupied commercial structures as to their safety protocols. Such a review should clearly identify ownership of the properties and whether those sites have the proper measures in place to minimize risk.

As Mayor, I would increase staff and resources within our Building Commission to proactively monitor these at-risk structures. Simultaneously, I would encourage building owners to work in partnership with the commission and public safety officials to ensure that we take a holistic approach to address a challenge that is recently happening all too often in the City. From analysis to inspections, we must be proactive to ensure our neighborhoods are safe of all risks.”

Daugherty says revamping the building commission would be one of his priorities if he were to be elected.

“I don’t know firsthand if the vacant buildings that caught fire have been inspected, but there should be at minimum an annual inspection on all vacant buildings,” Daugherty said.

